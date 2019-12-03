Tight security measures in place for bypolls

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in Bengaluru for the December 5 bypolls.

KR Puram, Yeshwantpur, Mahalakshmi Layout and Shivajinagar constituencies are going to bypolls on the day.

Security responsibilities have been assigned to the respective deputy commissioners of police while the additional commissioners of police will supervise the security arrangements, police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

There are 1,064 polling booths in these constituencies. Of them, 238 booths are hypersensitive and 826 less sensitive. Two constables will be deployed in every hypersensitive booth while each less sensitive booth will be manned by a constable, Rao said.

Around 2,896 policemen will be deployed for the election security, apart from seven deputy commissioners of police, 14 additional commissioners of police, 30 inspectors, 68 sub-inspectors, 160 assistant sub-inspectors, 1,666 head constables, 951 home guards, a 10 Central Armed Police Force battalion, a 38 Karnataka State Reserve Police battalion, a 40 City Armed Reserve battalion, four Rapid Action Force battalions and three quick response teams, the top cop said.

Section 144 that prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area will be imposed from December 3 to 6. Also, the sale of liquor is prohibited, the officer said and warned violators of strict action.

Till now, Rs 15.92 lakh in unaccounted-for cash has been seized and action has been initiated action against those carrying this money.