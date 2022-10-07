Tipu Superfast Express between Bengaluru, Mysuru renamed as Wodeyar Express

The Railway Board, on Friday, changed the name of the popular train connecting Bengaluru and Mysuru from Tipu Superfast Express to Wodeyar Express—a move that received criticism from several quarters.

The news was announced by Mysore Member of Parliament Pratap Simha on Twitter. The MP shared a letter he wrote to the Union Railway Minister in July this year. “Considering the contributions of the Wodeyar dynasty, not only for the development of the railways but also for transforming it as a modern state, there is a strong sentiment among the people of my parliamentary constituency to rename (the train),” the letter stated.

Tipu Express is popular among the public because of its shorter travel time, when compared with other express trains. The change in name comes months after Simha met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in February and made the request.

Krishna Prasad, of Karnataka Railway Vedike, said Tipu Express connected the twin cities when the track was meter gauge. “Except for the two stoppages at Mandya and Kengeri, Tipu Express runs without a break. The superfast train takes 2.5 hours compared to more than 3 hours taken by other trains,” he said.

Vedike’s Lokesh T P, too, slammed the move as “needless politics” and said Simha should have asked for a new train service and named it after the Wodeyars, instead of renaming a popular train.

“Changing name from Tipu to Wodeyar, or vice versa, is not going to bring any benefit for the people. Instead, the MP should have understood the needs of the travelling public and sought a new train during peak hours, which could have carried the name of the Wodeyars,” he said.

A Mysuru-based railway activist told DH that the whole exercise was unnecessary. “Why pit two historical figures against each other? He (Simha) should have asked for better train services by remodelling the terminals to speed up the trains. There is also scope for a new superfast train to Bengaluru in the morning and a return train to Mysuru in the evening,” the activist said.