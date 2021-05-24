To check profiteering by ambulances, BBMP deploys civil defence teams at crematoria

Civil defence teams have been deployed at crematoria in the city in a bid to tackle profiteering by private ambulance services ferrying bodies.

Sources in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that a total of 100 civil defence personnel has been deployed across the crematoria in Bengaluru to quash exorbitantly high prices being charged by private ambulances to bring in bodies.

“Some of these private ambulances are charging families between Rs 25,000 to 50,000 to bring bodies to the crematorium. We thought that civil defence teams can stop this profiteering,” a BBMP source said.

However, Dr P R S Chetan, Additional Chief Commanding Officer (HQ & Ops), Civil Defence, said these personnel would be engaged in more than just controlling ambulances.

“We have also deputed six civil defence personnel to the BBMP’s crematorium helpline control room, which the public can call to request free-of-cost ambulances or death-related assistance,” Dr Chetan said.

He pointed out that civil defence teams not only help with the necessary documentation and carry out the final rituals, but have been also helping family members to have a last glimpse by connecting them through video calls.

At least four to six such cremations are done daily, Dr Chetan added.

Will help with paperwork

“Death certificates are sometimes not available, especially if they have died en route to a hospital. People end up running pillar to post to get the required documentation to be shown to the authorities.

"We have had to intervene with police and others to get the documentation processed,” Dr Chetan added.