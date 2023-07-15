Toddler mowed down by tempo truck near Bengaluru airport 

A toddler was killed when a tempo truck ran over him on Thursday on the Bandikodigehalli main road near the airport.

The boy, identified as Danvith Gowda, aged just one year and 11 months, was standing with his mother outside their home, when a speeding tempo from the KIADB Aerospace Park careened into them, resulting in the fatal collision.

The impact left Danvith with severe head injuries. Doctors at a nearby hospital declared him dead.

Devanahalli traffic police said the tempo was carrying nine employees who worked in systems control at KIADB.

Locals caught the accused driver, 38-year-old Rohan Kumar, a short distance away from the accident scene. Before handing him over to the police, locals thrashed Kumar, a native of Bihar.

While the police investigation is ongoing, it remains uncertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Danvith's untimely passing has left his parents, Sahana and Mahender, shattered.