Top cop Rao not quite at home as Kumar stays put

It’s been almost a month since Bhaskar Rao took over as city police commissioner. But the prospects are slim that the top cop and family will move into his official residence any time soon.

Rao’s predecessor Alok Kumar is yet to vacate the residence on Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Road (Infantry Road). Kumar was transferred to the Karnataka State Reserve Police Force (KSRP) 47 days after the Yediyurappa government came into power.

Department sources told DH that Kumar on Tuesday intimated state top brass DG-IGP Neelmani Raju that his family will continue to reside at the official residence for some more time as his wife is unwell. Sources said Kumar was categorical about the harassment he had to undergo due to his untimely transfer.

Meanwhile, the same sources hinted that Bhaskar Rao has indicated to Neelmani Raju that something has to be done immediately. Rao now travels 16 kilometres (up and down) to work from his Jayanagar residence.

According to the Karnataka Civil Services (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977, officers of the said or equivalent ranks are only allowed to stay for a month’s time at their official residence after their transfers. They have to make way for their successors after that. A grace time of one month is given to the officers to vacate at their convenience, looking for an auspicious day or a comfortable time to shift.

It might be recalled that Alok Kumar’s predecessor Suneel Kumar vacated the official residence in four days. Former commissioners Megharikh and Raghavendra Auradkar vacated in a day’s time. Shankar Bidari, in fact, moved out hours after receiving his transfer order, sources said.