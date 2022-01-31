Top cop yanks ASI off towing duty after viral videos

Videos of traffic police personnel lifting vehicles disregarding the standard operating procedure have gone viral on social media, prompting the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) to suspend a towing vehicle and yank an ASI off towing duty on Sunday.

In Jeevan Bima Nagar, towing officials lifted the bike of a food delivery executive despite his presence nearby.

The executive was seen in a video running behind, pleading with the officials to return his vehicle even as food packets due for delivery fell onto the road from his bike.

Eyewitnesses also claimed that the towing officials made no announcement while lifting the vehicle.

“A video showing a vehicle owner running behind a towing truck to get his vehicle released is being circulated on social media and is also being broadcast on the media,” said B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic).

“This incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Jeevan Bima Nagar traffic police station. An order has been issued to investigate the matter. The towing vehicle has been suspended till the investigation is completed. The respective ASI has been taken off towing duty,” he said.

Parking permitted

In another video from South Bengaluru, towing personnel were seen lifting a vehicle parked right under the signboard saying parking has been allowed in the area.

Many on social media urged BTP to take strict action against third parties involved in the towing process to avoid such mistakes.

Another Twitter user posted a picture showing a towing vehicle had run out of insurance and a fitness test has not been done for the vehicle after expiry.

Responding to multiple complaints a few months ago, the city police commissioner had issued strict guidelines and SOPs on towing.

But people took to social media to point out that the rules have been violated.

CM to review towing system

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government will review the existing towing system in the city.

Bommai will hold a meeting with the DG&IGP, Bengaluru police commissioner, and traffic officials on Monday.

Earlier, the police department used to tow vehicles parked in no-parking zones. It was subsequently handed over to private agencies on a contract basis, which has caused several unpleasant incidents in the past, the Chief Minister said.

