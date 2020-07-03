Top health official gives Covid-19 sample after office driver tests positive

Nine state health department officials, including health commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, gave their swabs at Malleswaram’s KC General Hospital for the Covid-19 test after an office driver tested positive.

Among those submitting to the test were the advisor to the National Health Mission and an officer on special duty. Half of the nine officials are also women.

Pandey tweeted: “I have given a swab test today as one of our office drivers who resumed work just yesterday has tested positive. He has not travelled with me for the last 14 days. The driver was on leave for the last seven days. He is healthy and under medical supervision. Those who were likely in his contact have given swab tests and have been sent to home quarantine.”

Among the staffers was a 70-year-old who is at a greater risk. Since the infected driver is said to have visited the personnel section, people working there were also tested as a precautionary measure.

“He would have touched some surfaces and I would have touched the same. Being in the health department, we need to be more cautious. That’s why we gave the swabs. We are not his primary contacts,” said one staffer who gave his samples for testing.

Positive cases at the hospital

Three staffers at KC General Hospital have tested positive so far and 10 others have been quarantined in connection with the delivery of a pregnant woman with Covid-19. The delivery happened four days ago.

KC General Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr B R Venkateshaiah said a staff nurse, a house surgeon, and a staff issuing OPD slips have tested positive. Ten have been quarantined, including a gynecologist. “Despite knowing that the patient was Covid positive, the doctor attended the delivery,” Dr Venkateshaiah said.

ESI Hospital closed

About 11 employees at ESI Hospital in Rajajinagar tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday and Thursday. A few of them were from the kitchen and a few others from the stores. The kitchen and the stores were closed for sanitisation.

Dr Imtihan Hussain, medical superintendent, ESI Hospital, Rajajinagar, said the staff did not go to the patient area.

“It looks like they have contracted the disease from outside. We have closed the areas they worked in, including the kitchen, for sanitisation. Food for patients will be brought from outside until we resume our kitchen,” Dr Hussain

added.