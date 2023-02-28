Traffic advisory for Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to B'luru

Traffic advisory for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Bengaluru

Motorists have been asked to avoid Old Airport Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 28 2023, 02:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 03:57 ist
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday. 

Motorists have been asked to avoid Old Airport Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Queen's Road and MG Road between 4 pm and 6 pm. 

