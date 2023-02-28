Traffic advisory for Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Motorists have been asked to avoid Old Airport Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Queen's Road and MG Road between 4 pm and 6 pm.
