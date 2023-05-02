Traffic advisory for VVIP movement in Bengaluru

In view of the VVIP visits in the city, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has directed commuters to avoid the following roads from 3 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday: Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road, ASC Center, D'Souza Circle, Vellara Junction, Laskar Hosur Road, Anepalya, Adugodi Main Road up to Silk Board, Dr Marigowoda Road, Madivala Main Road, Sarjapur Junction, Silk Board Junction, Outer Ring Road, and Tavarekere Junction.

Vehicles coming from Dr H Marigowda Road towards Madivala check post must take a right at Dairy Circle and move towards Bannerghatta Road. Those travelling from Hosur are diverted at Konappana Agrahara Junction and are required to take a left and move towards NICE Road. Those coming from Laskar Hosur Road to Madivala check post are diverted at Anepalya junction, and must take right towards Dairy Circle.

Vehicles from Marathahalli towards Silk Board on the Outer Ring Road will be diverted at HSR Layout 14th main road and must take left to continue.

A right turn is prohibited for vehicles from HSR Layout towards Silk Board, and a left turn is prohibited from BTM Layout towards Silk Board.

Those coming from the Inner Ring Road towards Krupanidhi Junction and Madivala police station junction should take a left at Sony World junction and move towards HSR Layout 14th main road.

Vehicles coming from Begur Road and Devarachikkanahalli towards Silk Board should take a right turn at Bommanahalli junction and a left turn at Kudlu Gate junction and move towards HSR Layout.