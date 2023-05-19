Traffic alert: Special measures in Bengaluru for Karnataka chief minister's swearing-in ceremony

Special measures in B'luru for Siddaramaiah swearing-in

  • May 19 2023, 19:48 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 03:43 ist

In light of Karnataka's new Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other ministers being sworn in at the Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have made comprehensive traffic arrangements for the movement of vehicles in the CBD area.

From 9.30 am to 2:.30 pm, vehicles are not allowed between Queens Circle and Siddalingaiah Circle, as well as between CTO Circle and Queens Circle. Instead, they can use alternative routes such as Lavelle Road, Queens Road, or Cubbon Road.

All vehicles, including BMTC buses, coming from Balekundri Circle can make a left turn at Police Thimmaiah Circle and proceed towards KR Circle.

Vehicles coming from Halasuru Gate will be redirected to Devanga Junction and Mission Road.

Dignitaries' vehicles can be parked at St Joseph's College grounds, while other vehicles should be parked at BBMP Head office premises, Badami House, United Mission College campus, and on the left side of Kempegowda Road. Parking on RRMR Road, Kasturba Road, and Mallya Hospital road is strictly prohibited.

Bringing explosives, sharp objects, matchboxes, and lighters to the venue is not allowed.

If any congestion or accidents are observed, please contact the traffic police control room at 080-22943030/22943131.

