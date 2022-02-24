Traffic cops collect Rs 1.3 lakh penalty on NICE Road

In a special drive against overspeeding, the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police collected a whopping Rs 1,27,000 from 126 violations on NICE Road.
The drive against overspeeding and reckless drivers was taken up in view of the accidents that have recently occurred on NICE Road, Bengaluru Traffic Police officials said.
“While only 15 to 20 overspeeding cases are usually booked, now, with the help of interceptors, we are able to book more cases. We conducted the drive from morning till afternoon and fined the violators while also creating awareness,” said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (Traffic), West Division.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Genocide and nuclear bombs: Putin's unfounded claims
Policyholders will be losers in LIC IPO: Thomas Isaac
'Most beautiful building in the world' opens in Dubai
Oscars to present 8 awards before live telecast
Indian students 'happy to be back' from Ukraine
KPAC Lalitha leaves behind legacy of rich performances
Artificial Intelligence: The future of beauty
Brush up on your homestay etiquette
In Singapore, plus-size actors take centre stage
DH Toon | Who will welcome PM Modi from poll front?