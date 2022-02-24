Traffic cops collect Rs 1.3 lakh penalty on NICE Road

Traffic cops collect Rs 1.3 lakh penalty on NICE Road

The drive against overspeeding and reckless drivers was taken up in view of the accidents that have recently occurred on NICE Road

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 24 2022, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 03:27 ist

In a special drive against overspeeding, the Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police collected a whopping Rs 1,27,000 from 126 violations on NICE Road.

The drive against overspeeding and reckless drivers was taken up in view of the accidents that have recently occurred on NICE Road, Bengaluru Traffic Police officials said. 

“While only 15 to 20 overspeeding cases are usually booked, now, with the help of interceptors, we are able to book more cases. We conducted the drive from morning till afternoon and fined the violators while also creating awareness,” said Kuldeep Kumar Jain, DCP (Traffic), West Division.

