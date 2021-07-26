Traffic cops, public fix dangerously tilting signboard in Kasturinagar

Cops, public fix tilting signboard in Kasturinagar

Many feared parts of the board may fall on commuters taking the road near the Kasturinagar flyover, a crucial link between KR Puram and Whitefield

Jahnavi R
  • Jul 26 2021, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 01:43 ist
The rusted signboard dangled precariously on the Outer Ring Road near Kasturinagar, a stretch used by thousands of commuters daily. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Members of the public had joined hands with the traffic police to fix a dangerously tilting signboard on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Kasturinagar.

Part of the signboard had come unhinged and was hanging precariously near the Kasturinagar flyover, a crucial link between KR Puram and Whitefield, used by thousands of motorists.

Some commuters took to social media to bring attention to the damaged board and alert the KR Puram traffic police station.

“It looked as if a part of the board would fall on the commuters due to the strong wind and rain,” Venkatesh, a commuter who uses the road daily to reach Whitefield, said. “Though the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) said there was no immediate danger, it looked like part of the board might fall down any minute.”

KR Puram traffic police, who were alerted about the board on Saturday, removed the hanging section of the board with assistance from locals.

"We will ask BDA to check the strength of the board and fix it as soon as possible,” DCP, East Division (Traffic), K M Shantharaju told DH.

Asked about the action taken on faulty signboards put up by different agencies, the police official said they are constantly in touch with local and civic authorities like BBMP, BDA and others regarding changes or alterations required according to traffic conditions. “We all work synergistically for the public’s benefit,” he said.

