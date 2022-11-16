Traffic curbs on Old Madras Road

The traffic police has announced the following restrictions on Old Madras Road with effect from Wednesday as the BBMP starts work on white-topping the stretch between 100 Feet Junction and Anjaneya Junction:

Vehicles coming from Whitefield, KR Puram and Mahadevapura will be restricted on Old Madras Road, between 100 Feet Junction and Anjaneya Junction.

All heavy vehicles, and KSRTC, BMTC and private buses should take a left turn at NGEF Junction towards Suranjan Das Road and move along Old Airport Road to reach the city centre.

Light motor vehicles, light goods vehicles and two-wheelers should take a left turn at 80 Feet or 100 Feet Road Junction in Indiranagar and travel towards the city centre via CMH Road, BM Sri Junction, Shanti Sagar Junction, Adarsha Theatre Junction, Ramaiah Junction and Trinity Circle.