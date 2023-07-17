Traffic disruption on Bengaluru's Old Madras Road until August

Traffic on Old Madras Road towards KR Puram will be disrupted until August due to ongoing work on the Benniganahalli railway bridge in eastern Bengaluru.
Police have rerouted traffic coming from the central business district (CBD) towards KR Puram. Vehicles can take the underpass service road or take a left at the NGEF signal to reach Kalyan Nagar and Hebbal.
Also Read | Traffic on Bengaluru's Hebbal service road may resume next week
The lane bringing traffic from KR Puram towards the city has not been affected.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) had been informed that the project will take at least five months to be completed. "Authorities are working in phases and have assured us that this section of the bridge work will be completed in 15 days, by August," said a traffic officer.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Take steps to make drinking water safe
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title
Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends
Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals
Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated
Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free
All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift
How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi
Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday