Traffic disruption on Bengaluru's Old Madras Road until August

Traffic on Old Madras Road towards KR Puram will be disrupted until August due to ongoing work on the Benniganahalli railway bridge in eastern Bengaluru.

Police have rerouted traffic coming from the central business district (CBD) towards KR Puram. Vehicles can take the underpass service road or take a left at the NGEF signal to reach Kalyan Nagar and Hebbal.

The lane bringing traffic from KR Puram towards the city has not been affected.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) had been informed that the project will take at least five months to be completed. "Authorities are working in phases and have assured us that this section of the bridge work will be completed in 15 days, by August," said a traffic officer.