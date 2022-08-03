Traffic jams, floods as rain piles misery on Bengaluru

Traffic jams, flooded houses as rain piles misery on Bengaluru

The BBMP control room received at least 11 calls that reported uprooted trees

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 03 2022, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2022, 02:17 ist
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has predicted moderate widespread rains with isolated heavy rains associated with strong surface winds, thunderstorm, and lightning over the next two days. Credit: IANS Photo

Light to moderate showers throughout Tuesday caused traffic jams in many parts of the city, besides flooding several low-lying areas like Sai Layout and Yelachenahalli. 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received at least 11 calls that reported uprooted trees, reminding authorities about the large number of trees that are weak and may fall.

In Bengaluru, RR Nagar recorded the maximum rainfall of 38 mm, while parts of Nayandahalli, Uttarahalli, Vidyapeeta, Gottigere, Nagarabhhavi, Kengeri, Gali Anjaneya Temple and Sampangirama Nagar received moderate rainfall throughout the day.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has predicted moderate widespread rains with isolated heavy rains associated with strong surface winds, thunderstorm, and lightning over the next two days.

The city would record a maximum and minimum temperatures of 29 degree Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
rains

What's Brewing

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

 