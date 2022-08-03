Traffic jams, flooded houses as rain piles misery on Bengaluru

Light to moderate showers throughout Tuesday caused traffic jams in many parts of the city, besides flooding several low-lying areas like Sai Layout and Yelachenahalli.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received at least 11 calls that reported uprooted trees, reminding authorities about the large number of trees that are weak and may fall.

In Bengaluru, RR Nagar recorded the maximum rainfall of 38 mm, while parts of Nayandahalli, Uttarahalli, Vidyapeeta, Gottigere, Nagarabhhavi, Kengeri, Gali Anjaneya Temple and Sampangirama Nagar received moderate rainfall throughout the day.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has predicted moderate widespread rains with isolated heavy rains associated with strong surface winds, thunderstorm, and lightning over the next two days.

The city would record a maximum and minimum temperatures of 29 degree Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.