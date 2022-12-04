‘Traffic police exploring partnership with insurance firms for fine collection’

Social Media is abuzz with posts of a sudden reduction in travel time after senior IPS officer M A Saleem took over the mantle as Special Commissioner of Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP). On ground, one can see the behavioural change among policemen with more of them are seen manning the traffic while the regular picture of policemen - hiding behind the curved roads - to catch unsuspecting motorists has come down. In an interview with DH’s Naveen Menezes, Saleem speaks about Bengaluru’s infamous traffic congestion and shares some of his plans to decongest the city.

After you took charge, we see more police personnel regulating traffic. What has changed?

Traffic police have three major functions - regulation of traffic, enforcement of traffic laws and road safety (prevention and investigation of crashes). We are now focusing more on regulation and road safety. These are our priority areas. Now, the traffic is regulated well and in a coordinated manner. Certain measures such as stoppage of heavy goods vehicles during the peak hours has helped in reducing traffic congestion. There is a free-flow of vehicles in a majority of junctions.

Any other measures being taken up to fix Bengaluru’s traffic other than the regulatory part?

Good traffic regulation can reduce travel time by 25%. Sustaining it will be difficult. In the long run, an adequate public transport network is key. Many projects are in the pipeline. The Phase II A and B projects as well as the suburban railway network will go a long way in decongesting the city. Down the line, we may see reduction of personal vehicles as we have seen in cities such as Mumbai or Chennai.

From a traffic management point of view, which are the areas of concern - the CBD or peripheral areas?

The south eastern areas of Bengaluru see a lot of traffic congestion. There is a heavy usage of road in the form of private vehicles. There is also a significantly large number of good vehicles using the ORR. The traffic in CBD has been taken care of by introducing one-ways. After the new Metro lines are ready, we may see less traffic congestion in Whitefield, KR Puram, Marathahalli and Bellandur…

Given a choice, which road in Bengaluru would you pick for the next phase of Metro project?

Unlike Mumbai, Bengaluru is a radial city. Here, one has to unnecessarily travel a certain distance due to radial roads. A metro line is needed along the Inner Ring Road.

A lot of focus has been given to build flyovers and underpasses. Does it help in reducing traffic congestion?

Flyovers do not help in the long run. About 82% of the road users in Mumbai use public transport. Mumbai also records lesser number of fatalities as compared to Delhi and Bengaluru. Bengaluru’s public transport coverage is not very high. Adequate public transport can decongest the city.

On enforcement front, what plans does BTP have?

Technology usage will bring a lot of transparency in enforcement. We are going big way in booking traffic violations using smart cameras. Physical enforcement will continue but the substantial booking of cases will be through automation. We have to penalise erring motorists because it can compromise the safety of other road users. Otherwise, there will be lawlessness on the road.

Traffic police have not achieved much success in collecting fines from motorists using tech. Any new plans?

We are developing certain mechanisms. For example, Yellow board vehicles require fitness certificate every year. We can easily achieve 100% compliance. We are also exploring the possibility of collecting fines through insurance firms. Every vehicle requires to get their insurance renewed. We are in talks with insurance firms. This can help in recovering huge uncollected fines.

There are plenty of complaints on fake number plates. How do you intend to clamp down and curtail this?

Automated enforcement helps in detecting fake number plates. When the genuine owner raises a complaint, the police also gets to know there is a vehicle roaming in the city with a fake number plate. It helps in early detection.

Much focus of enforcement is on helmetless riding, but not many cases are booked against driving on footpaths. Why?

We are taking stringent measures not only against riding on footpath but also on footpath parking. We have booked over 1,000 FIRs in the last three weeks under section 283 of IPC against those who are obstructing the footpath. The vehicle will be seized and handed over to court. Cases are booked against traders and hoteliers blocking the pedestrian space by using it as a parking lot.

There is, however, a genuine need for parking. Any thoughts on this?

Parking is a major issue. Parking spaces are being created on smart city and TenderSURE roads. The BBMP and other agencies should create more such spaces.

Is there a plan to bring towing of vehicles back?

Right now, we do not have any such plans.