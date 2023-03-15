Traffic training course by Bengaluru Traffic Police completed

Training course by B'luru Traffic Police completed

Organised by Bengaluru Traffic Police, 68 traffic police personnel from across the state attended the course

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 15 2023, 02:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 08:54 ist
The traffic police are planning to conduct two such training sessions every month for personnel outside the city. Credit: DH Photo/ B K Janardhan

A five-day training course in traffic management for police personnel was completed on Friday at the Traffic Training and Road Safety Institute, Thanisandra.

The training, which began on Monday, covered topics such as traffic regulatory measures, law enforcement, booking of cases, promoting road safety, and prevention and investigation of traffic accidents, a senior traffic police official said. 

The second round of training will begin on Monday (March 13).

The traffic police are planning to conduct two such training sessions every month for personnel outside the city. This will be alongside the training BTP personnel undergo regularly, the official added.

