Traffic training course by Bengaluru Traffic Police completed

A five-day training course in traffic management for police personnel was completed on Friday at the Traffic Training and Road Safety Institute, Thanisandra.
Organised by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP), 68 traffic police personnel from across the state attended the course.
The training, which began on Monday, covered topics such as traffic regulatory measures, law enforcement, booking of cases, promoting road safety, and prevention and investigation of traffic accidents, a senior traffic police official said.
The second round of training will begin on Monday (March 13).
The traffic police are planning to conduct two such training sessions every month for personnel outside the city. This will be alongside the training BTP personnel undergo regularly, the official added.
