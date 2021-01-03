Train services to Kempegowda International Airport to begin from January 4

The long-awaited train service to the Kempegowda International Airport will begin from Monday, with the railways deploying five pairs of trains.

The service will offer an affordable and reliable transport facility for six days a week, except on Sundays. The South Western Railway (SWR) had earlier announced two trains from the city to Bangarpet via the Kempegowda International Airport Devanahalli (KIAD) halt station, just five kilometres from the airport.

Two of the five trains to the airport will be operated from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru, two others from Bangalore Cantonment and one from Yelahanka. With the advent of the trains, passengers can plan their travel to the airport without worrying about missing the flight due to traffic congestion on the airport road.

A spokesperson from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages operations at KIA, said shuttle bus services will provide last-mile connectivity to the airport from the railway station, making the travel more seamless.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma said commuters from Yeshwantpur can travel to the airport for Rs 10 while those leaving from Cantonment will pay Rs 15.

SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said the services happened as a result of the memorandum of agreement signed between the railways and BIAL.

“We have held consultations with the airport authorities to understand the peak hour traffic of arrivals and departures to get an idea of the travel needs. (Besides flyers) The affordable train services will also help thousands of people working in the airport,” she added.

Taxis, BMTC to be hit

The train services will dent the earnings of the taxi services and Vayu Vajra buses provided by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Neelakantappa, general secretary, Airport Taxi Operators Association, said the resumption of air services did not restore their daily earnings.

“The number of people coming to the airport has definitely reduced compared to pre-Covid times. We fear that the trains will take away more passengers,” he said.