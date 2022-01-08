Trains from Mysuru delayed as wheels of goods wagon come off

A number of trains running from Mysuru to Bengaluru were delayed on Friday following the “minor” derailment of a goods train. There was no casualty.

It all started when four wheels of a wagon of a train that had unloaded rail panels at Kengeri derailed between Nayandahalli and KSR Bengaluru railway stations at 3.10 pm. The train stopped near the KSR Bengaluru station (home signal), leading to the temporary blockage of one of the two lines.

Railway authorities had to facilitate the movement of other trains by “temporary single line working on double line”.

“The trains running from Nayandahalli towards KSR Bengaluru will experience minor delays as they will be operated through the ‘Down Line’,” the South Western Railway said in a statement, adding that the Bengaluru divisional railway manager and other senior officials were monitoring the restoration work.

The SWR further said that there was no casualty or injury to anyone, including the railway staff. Train services on the up line from Nayandahalli towards KSR Bengaluru will be restored soon, it added.

