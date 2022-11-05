Transport dept notifies separate fares for autorickshaws attached to aggregators  

The Transport Department has notified a separate fare chart for auto-rickshaws attached to aggregators, ending accusations that the aggregators are charging exorbitantly.

Sources told DH that the department will submit a fare chart to the High Court of Karnataka, which is hearing a petition questioning the transport commissioner’s order banning platforms like Ola, Uber and Rapido from aggregating auto-rickshaws.

In its interim order, the high court had considered the government’s submission that it was ready to fix fares. “We are moving ahead as per the court’s direction. A separate set of fares has been formulated for autos running through aggregators. The same will be placed for the court’s consideration,” an official confirmed.

Sources said the new fare chart has capped surge pricing to stop aggregators from collecting exorbitant fares.

“In the last meeting, the aggregator companies were not happy with the fare caps and demanded wider bandwidth for dynamic fare. However, we have to take into account the concerns of the public. At the end of the day, passengers should not be asked to pay a fare that is not reasonable,” the source said.

The department has been unable to regulate the aggregators since rules framed for the purpose has been challenged in the court in a case pending since 2016.