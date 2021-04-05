Transport workers seek public support ahead of strike from April 7

Drivers and conductors of road transport corporations, set to begin a strike on Wednesday, have launched a campaign to get public support, while an online petition has urged the transport minister to settle the issue.

Led by the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees' League, the workers distributed pamphlets and conducted a campaign seeking the support of the public to their cause. "We are your brothers and sisters. Please stand with us in our fight to get the sixth pay commission," reads a banner held by children of a worker in a photo on social media.

The petition launched by the Bengaluru Bus Commuters Forum sought Transport Minister Laxman Savadi’s intervention in the issue in the interest of thousands who depend on public transport.

Read | Karnataka HC seeks status on probe on transport workers' strike

"It should be the government's priority to look into the demands of the workers and fulfil them. Even in the middle of the pandemic, the RTC workers rendered their services without fear. The price of essential commodities has gone up but their salaries have not been revised. Despite of the strike (in December), the harassment of workers has not stopped," it said.

The petition said the public would oppose any move to privatise transport in the wake of the strike. "The idea of giving permit to private vehicles to run transport services during the strike is just another path towards privatisation. We strongly condemn it," it said.