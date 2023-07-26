Traumatic Brain Injury patients suffer due to exclusion from disability law

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), largely caused by road accidents, can lead to long-term disability, but survivours are unable to get any disability benefits under the law.

Dr Dhaval Shukla, professor of neurosurgery at Nimhans, said that in Bengaluru, 97 per lakh of population are estimated to have TBI.

Often, the worst affected areas are the frontal and temporal regions of the brain — responsible for attention, learning, decision-making, memory, language comprehension, etc. Many are unable to continue education, jobs or have a normal social life, and treatment costs are high.

But TBI is not included as a disability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

Under the Act, a person with 40 per cent or more disability can get benefits like subsidised treatment and travel costs, and subsidised education.

Nimhans is the only designated rehabilitation facility for TBI patients in Karnataka, and many from other districts are unable to get treatment due to the high costs of staying several months in Bengaluru, said Dr Jamuna Rajeswaran, head of the clinical psychology department.

Cognitive tests insufficient

Even if TBI is covered, the current cognitive tests recognised by the Act are insufficient to measure cognitive decline, Dr Rajeswaran said.

"The two assessments for cognitive disability that the Act currently uses are suited more for congenital intellectual disabilities only. They focus more on the person's ability to do daily activities, such as the ability to dress by themselves. But in TBI patients, several functions, including higher-order functions, are affected, and there's no way to report this."

The Nimhans Neuropsychology Battery, developed in 2004, comprehensively assesses cognitive decline, and is used to measure TBI victims' disability for compensation in court, Dr Rajeswaran said. But it is not adopted under the RPwD Act.

The inadequacy of cognitive tests under the Act affects people with other disabilities such as dementia and multiple sclerosis (MS), too.

Arun Mohan, a member of the MS Society of India, said, "There is no way to measure cognitive disability accurately and consistently in the current system. So, a multiple sclerosis patient with 70 per cent disability may get recorded as having just 20 per cent disability, which is below the limit for getting benefits."