Treat sewage water of Vrishabhavathi with advanced technology: Deputy CM tells engineers

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday directed the officials to treat sewage water from the Vrishabhavathi river using advanced technology to prevent it from entering the agricultural fields in more than 20 villages of Ramanagar district.

Reviewing the progress of the Minor Irrigation department projects in Ramanagar, the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons that all the irrigation projects in the district will be completed soon.

According to Dr Ashwath Narayan, every year about 5 to 6 TMC of sewage water is drained through the Vrishabhavathi river from Bengaluru.

"Currently, there are sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Nayandahalli, Neelasandra and Doddabele. But these STPs are insufficient to treat such huge discharges from the city. Hence, we are unable to treat the sewage fully. But I have directed the officials to take necessary steps to prevent direct discharge of sewage to the fields," he said.

He also said that farmers in as many as 19 villages including Ittamodu, Ramanahalli, Godahalli and Byramangala use sewage water for agriculture.

"If we provide them with treated water, it will be helpful for them as well as benefit the consumers dependent on the agricultural produce," the Deputy CM explained.

The minor irrigation department is also building a separate canal to allow only treated water into the Byramangala Lake. This apart, the work on building 26 check dams at a cost of Rs 35 crore in various parts of the district is also under progress.

Referring to the lift-irrigation project at Kanva Reservoir, Ashwath Narayan said, "The Rs 28 crore lift irrigation project at the Kanva Reservoir to fill 18 lakes is currently underway and will be completed in 18 months. This apart, the project to build a left and right bank canal for the Byramangala Lake at a cost of Rs 106 crore will be tendered soon."