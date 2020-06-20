Tree cutting for metro: Forest dept invites objection

Tree cutting for Whitefield metro: Forest dept invites objection from public

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 20 2020, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 15:43 ist
Whitefield metro construction site (DH Photo)

Days after the Karnataka High Court stayed the BBMP's order permitting cutting of trees for a metro line, the Forest Department has invited objections from the public for the proposed clearing of 91 trees for the extension of the metro line from Byappanahalli to Whitefield.

The department has invited objections from the cutting of 12 trees and translocation of 79 others at survey number 55 and 82 of Benniganahalli village. The trees at survey number 82 are located on the tank bund, a notification by the Forest Department said.

Suggestions and objections can be submitted in written form within 15 days to Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban district, 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, 560003.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
metro
Namma Metro
Karnataka
BBMP
Tree cutting
forest department
Whitefield

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 