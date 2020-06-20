Tree cutting for Whitefield metro: Forest dept invites objection from public

Days after the Karnataka High Court stayed the BBMP's order permitting cutting of trees for a metro line, the Forest Department has invited objections from the public for the proposed clearing of 91 trees for the extension of the metro line from Byappanahalli to Whitefield.

The department has invited objections from the cutting of 12 trees and translocation of 79 others at survey number 55 and 82 of Benniganahalli village. The trees at survey number 82 are located on the tank bund, a notification by the Forest Department said.

Suggestions and objections can be submitted in written form within 15 days to Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban district, 18th Cross, Malleshwaram, 560003.