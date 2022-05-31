Truck ferrying 25 kg of banned plastic bags seized

Truck ferrying 25 kg of banned plastic bags seized in Bengaluru

The KSPCB directed the civic body to take action against the offender under the BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Rules

Naveen Menezes
Naveen Menezes, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2022, 01:00 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 01:33 ist
The consignment of over 170 plastic bags had come to the city from Gujarat. Credit: Special arrangement

For the first time, the BBMP on Monday seized a truck carrying over 25 kilos of single-use plastic bags that the state government had banned in 2015.

The truck driver was planning to deliver the consignment of 177 bags to SV Road, from where it would have been distributed to several shops in KR Market and nearby areas. The marshals have taken the lead to confiscate the consignment that had come from Gujarat.

Soon after the seizure, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) directed the civic body to take action against the offender under the BBMP’s Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the state government’s notification dated March 11, 2016.

Officials vowed to raid places in all zones and confiscate plastic.

“We will first raid places where banned plastic is being manufactured. Stringent action will also be taken against bulk distributors who continue to indulge in the distribution of single-use plastic. By doing so, we want to ensure that plastic below 40 microns is not available in retail shops,” an official said.

Bengaluru
Gujarat
plastic
BBMP
KSPCB

