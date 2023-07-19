Two BBMP joint commissioners transferred   

The state government on Monday transferred two joint commissioners of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Ajith M and Abhijeen B, both KAS officers, have been posted in Bommanahalli and RR Nagar, respectively. The incumbent, Nagaraju S of RR Nagar, was not given any posting.

Nagaraju is the 13th officer of the RR Nagar Zone to be transferred after the Congress came to power in the state. Recently, the government suspended multiple engineers after various investigations raised irregularities in ward works, school building construction, and illegal lake work.