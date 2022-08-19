Two Bengaluru students among world toppers in IGCSE exams

The Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examination results for June 2022 were announced on Thursday with two students from Bengaluru emerging as world toppers.

Nidhi Iyengar (Biology and Additional Mathematics) and Rohan Kishore Joshi (Additional Mathematics) from Greenwood High International School secured 100% and was placed in the world toppers' list.

Several students from other Bengaluru schools have cleared the exams with distinction.

"We are proud and delighted to see this year’s fantastic results, navigating the challenges that came with the pandemic in the past two years," said Niru Agarwal, trustee, Greenwood High International School.

Nearly half a million students worldwide entered the Cambridge exams in June 2022, including over 8,000 students in India. June 2022 saw 1.4 million entries for the Cambridge exams from schools in 147 countries, read a release from the Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Mathematics, English (first language) and Physics were the most popular Cambridge IGCSE subjects and Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry were the most popular Cambridge International AS & A Level subjects in India.

Christine Özden, Chief Accountable Officer, Cambridge International, said: “This year has been another tough one; the pandemic has continued to disrupt our lives and learning in different ways. Some of our students and teachers have been affected by school closures and ongoing restrictions."