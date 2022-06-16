Two 'Cong workers' arrested over brawl in bar

Two men said to be Congress party workers have been arrested for attacking a vegetable vendor at a bar in Gandhinagar, central Bengaluru, on Monday midnight.

The injured is identified as Sundar M, 33, a resident of Bakshi Garden in Cottonpet. Sundar is a vegetable vendor in KR Market.

Ajay, 24, the owner of a serviced apartment in Horamavu and a former Youth Congress secretary, Bengaluru city, and his friend Prasanna, 40, KG Halli block president of the Congress and a construction businessman from Kammanahalli, are the suspects. They have been arrested. The duo are close to a Youth Congress leader.

According to Sundar's complaint, he and two of his friends were at Minchu Bar in Gandhinagar to have a drink. Around 12.30 am, a man sitting at a table opposite to them came to him and said his phone was missing. Sundar was offended and asked why he was telling him about his missing phone. He told him to check with the bar staff and the CCTV footage.

Sundar told DH that the problem started when the duo started shouting at the waiters alleging that a phone was missing. When I suggested they check the CCTV footage, they came up to me and fought. After some time, the same person went down and brought his phone from his car.

"When he came back into the bar he started scolding me. They held me, one of them attacked me on the forehead above my left eye with a dagger. My friends called the police. By the time the police came, we caught the duo and handed them over to the police," Sundar added.

Sundar sustained eight stitches and is out of risk. Based on his complaint, the police arrested the duo for attempted murder.