Two die after being stung by hornets, honeybees in Bengaluru

Two people died after being attacked by hornets and honeybees in separate incidents in Bengaluru Rural and Kanakapura on Thursday.

In an incident in Belaguli village near Harohalli in Kanakapura of Ramanagara district, Ramesh D (21) died after being stung by hornets, while five others sustained injuries. Ramesh is a native of Hittalahalli village in Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district.

The incident happened when a group of friends was celebrating the birthday of one of the injured men, Darshan. Kanakapura Rural police said the six men working as electricians in Kamakshipalya in West Bengaluru went to Belaguli to celebrate Darshan's birthday.

Darshan, Kiran, Mallikarjun, Mohan and Girish are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

After praying at the Kanive Anjaneya Swamy Temple, the group was making food at a spot close by. The smoke from the cooking site may have disturbed the hornets in a nearby bush.

Villagers, noticing the attack, rescued the men and admitted them at a nearby hospital. Ramesh died of his injuries at 4:30 pm. Police have filed a case of unnatural death. Darshan, Kiran and Ramesh are undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Second incident

In another incident, a 65-year-old farmer stung by honeybees died in Channadevi Agrahara village near Doddaballapur on Thursday afternoon. Ranganath was attacked by the bees as he was working in his farmland.

A senior police officer said Ranganath, who was stung by more than 50 bees, had fallen unconscious. Villagers shifted him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Doddabelavangala police have registered a case of unnatural death.