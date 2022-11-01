Two die after bike crashes into signage

Two people riding a scooter died in an accident after they crashed into a signboard barricade near Laggere bridge on Sunday night.

Devaraj M and Jagadish S, both 22-year-old and residents of Goraguntepalya, were riding a scooter bearing registration number KA-05-LJ-1917. The vehicle belonged to Devaraj’s brother Lingaraju.

While Jagadish rode the scooter, Devaraj was riding pillion. Devaraj, who hails from Hubballi and Jagadish from Tamil Nadu, were employed in a medicine manufacturing factory in the industrial area as helpers.

Police said the accident happened around 11.40 pm. Rajajinagar traffic police have registered a case against Jagadish based on a complaint filed by Lingaraju.