Two die in freak accidents

Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, have died in two separate accidents in the city since Sunday evening.

In one incident, a 15-year-old schoolboy has succumbed to injuries after an accident. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar, a class 10 student and a resident of Vidyaranyapura.

Santosh was riding his brother's bike near the GKVK campus around 4.15 pm, he lost balance and fell on the road. An autorickshaw driver passing by noticed Santosh with severe injury on his head, hands and legs. The driver rushed him to a nearby private hospital. After first aid, Santosh was taken to Yelahanka Government Hospital for further treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

When the Yelahanka traffic visited the accident spot they did not find the bike. The bike was taken by the Vidyaranyapura law and order police. "We traced the bike in the morning, with the help of the registration number details we traced his parents", said investigating officers.

In another incident in the International Airport traffic police station limits, a 40-year-old pedestrian was knocked down by an over speeding private bus on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Bagalur. He was a farmer.

According to the police, the incident happened around 7.15 am when Kumar was crossing the road from Akkupet towards Devanahalli at Kote Cross on BB Road. An over speeding private bus was heading towards the city from Chikkaballapura carrying passengers, the driver didn't notice Kumar crossing the road and knocked him down and died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the driver and further investigation is on.