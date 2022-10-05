Two drown during Durga idol immersion in Bengaluru lake

Two people drowned while immersing a Durga idol during Dasara celebrations in RR Nagar, West Bengaluru, on Wednesday. The bodies haven't been found yet.

Ram Ratan, who hails from Maharashtra and does centring for a living, had organised Durga puja at his house. On Wednesday, he and five of his family members went to Sunkalpalya Lake on Uttarahalli Main Road to immerse the idol.

In the process, two of his family members, Somesh, 21, and Jitu, 22, drowned in the lake while others came back to safety.

Police and emergency services personnel launched a search operation to retrieve the bodies but haven't met with success.