Two friends on their way back from Tirupati die in road accident in Bengaluru

BTM Layout residents V S Krishnamurthy (60) and Prakash Hebbar (57) were travelling with two other friends at the time of the accident around 4.30 am

  • Mar 06 2023, 01:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 01:48 ist
Two people returning home from Tirupati were killed in a road accident in southeastern Bengaluru early Sunday, according to police.

BTM Layout residents V S Krishnamurthy (60) and Prakash Hebbar (57) were travelling with two other friends at the time of the accident around 4.30 am.

Their friend Venkatesh was at the wheel. While taking a turn near HSR Layout 6th Main Road, he lost control of the car, which went on to crash into the tree. Krishnamurthy suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Hebbar died in hospital.

Venkatesh and a fourth friend also suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. HSR Layout traffic police believe that Venkatesh was deprived of sleep. They have opened a case of causing death by negligence and rash and negligent driving under the relevant IPC sections.

Motorcyclist killed in road accident 

In another fatal road accident, a motorcyclist died after crashing his Bajaj Pulsar into a tree on 100 Feet Road in the Turahalli forest area near Vajarahalli on Saturday night.

Arakere resident Hitesh (27), who worked in a private factory, died in the accident, said Thalaghattapura traffic police.

