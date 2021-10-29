Two held for cheating in police exams: One used phone, the other paid bribe

Two people aspiring to become police constables have been arrested in separate cases of malpractice in exam held last Sunday.

Soladevanahalli police arrested Mallappa Srishaila Kalamadi, 24, of Adahalatti Belagavi district, while Banashankari police arrested Ramagond Somaninga Patil, 24, of Basanalu village in Indi taluk of Vijayapura district.

As Kalamadi appeared for the exam at Saptagiri Engineering college in Chikkasandra, the invigilator Suma P caught him with the mobile phone and produced him before Reena Suvarna, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), JC Nagar sub-division, who was in charge of the exam centre.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kalamadi used a mobile phone to find answers on the internet. Police registered a case against him for cheating and under the Information Technology Act before arresting him.

In another case, Patil was arrested by a police team headed by Puttaswamy H P following information that he was indulging in malpractices as he appeared for the exam at SGPTA School in Thyagarajanagar.

Patil said a middleman called Maruti Kambar contacted him at his village with the promise of getting him a constable’s job. Kambar demanded Rs 12 lakh and finally sealed the deal with Patil for Rs 10 lakh.

Blanking out OMR sheet

Kambar asked Patil to answer the questions he knew and leave space for the ones he did not. He assured that his men would fill the answers in the OMR sheet before it goes for evaluation, a senior officer said.

Banashankari police have registered a case against Kambar, Patil and others. Further investigation is under way in in both the cases.