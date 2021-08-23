Two killed, three injured in boiler explosion in Bengaluru food factory

A boiler blast in a food factory on Magadi Road has claimed two lives and three others have been severely injured. The incident happened in MM Food products factory around 1.30 pm on Monday. The blast was heard up to a kilometre away and had created panic among the residents.

The deceased persons are identified as Manish, 20, Sourav, 21, both natives of Bihar. The injured persons are identified as Dhanalakshmi, 52, Shanti, 40, and Sachin aged around 35 years, one of the owners of the factory.

According to preliminary investigation, the Fire and Emergency Department officials said that the blast happened in one of the boilers in the factory. The fire spread to the factory has been doused and the situation is under control. The temperature of another boiler has been controlled.

The police said at the time of the blast there were five persons in the factory. Two of them died at the spot. The injured persons have been rushed to the burns ward in Victoria Hospital for treatment. Local residents alleged that ambulances didn't come to the spot for almost half an hour after the blast. They had to rush the injured persons to the hospital in auto rickshaws.

According to locals, the injured persons have sustained severe injuries. The police said Dhanalakshi and Shanti are in critical condition. The two women are residents of Gopalapura. The factory was set up in the locality seven to eight months ago and the labourers have worked at the factory since its inception.

Senior officials including Sanjeev M Patil, deputy commissioner of police were at the spot and have gathered details about the incident. According to the police, they will verify if the factory owner Vijay Mehta and Sachin obtained a licence and permission from the concerned departments. Magadi Road police have taken up the case and are investigating further.

