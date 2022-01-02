‘Two policemen and a thief’ rob family of lifetime savings

Posing as two policemen and a thief, three robbers barged into the house of a civil engineer and took away Rs 19 lakh in cash and 500 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh.

This seemingly unbelievable incident occurred in Mahalakshmi Layout 2nd Stage, North Bengaluru, on December 30, according to a police complaint.

Samya Naik was at home when the three-member gang barged in around 1 pm. Two of them introduced themselves as policemen from Tiptur while the third person was identified as a thief.

Before the family could understand why these surprise visitors had arrived, the gang started asking about a gun that the “thief” had given to Naik’s son-in-law. The family was also accused of receiving cash and gold jewellery from the thief.

Even as the family kept denying the accusations, the gang pulled a pistol and some lethal weapons and demanded to know where the “booty” had been stashed. As if all this was not enough, the gang grabbed Naik’s phone, called up his son Manohar and asked him to get home. Then on the pretext of searching for the “booty” given by the thief, the gang started searching Naik’s home. Before long, they came out with Rs 19 lakh in cash and around 500 grams of gold jewellery. It didn’t end there.

The gang forced Naik and Manohar into their car and drove off, going to such places as Goraguntepalya, BEL Circle, MS Palya and Gangamma Circle and demanding Rs 20 lakh for their release.

When the father and the son said they didn’t have so much money, the gang asked about the cash given by Naik’s son-in-law. When the duo said they didn’t have that money either, the gang pulled off and said they were going to confiscate the gold jewellery and Rs 19 lakh in cash.

The gang then told the duo to leave but asked them to come to the police station whenever

summoned.

The gang also assaulted the duo and warned them against disclosing the incident to anyone.

Naik and Mohan came back home around 5.30 pm. After holding discussions with family and friends, they filed a police complaint.

Confirming the incident, Patil Vinayak Vasanthrao, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said: “We have taken up a case of robbery.”

Another senior police officer said they were reviewing the CCTV footage of Naik’s house and the places where the gang purportedly took them. The suspects will be arrested soon, he added.

