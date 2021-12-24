Two students die in container truck-bike collision in Bannerghatta

Two students die in collision in Bannerghatta

Jahnavi R
  • Dec 24 2021, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2021, 01:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two college students, both aged 19, were killed in a road accident near Kempanayakanahalli in Bannerghatta police station limits on Wednesday evening after the two-wheeler they were riding on was hit by a container truck.

Victims Kaushik and Sushma, who were students of AMC College on Bannerghatta Road, had visited the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) with their friends and were on their way back when the accident happened.

“Kaushik, who was riding the bike, tried to overtake the container vehicle. The handle of the bike broke on colliding with the truck. He lost control of the bike and both of them fell down on the road. The impact was such that they were dragged along for almost 10 metres,” a police officer said. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

Residents of Sarakki, Kaushik was doing a course in hotel management, while Sushma was doing her graduation in humanities.

The Bannerghatta police have registered a case and seized the container vehicle. The driver had fled the accident spot.

Bengaluru
Accident
Bannerghatta
Death

