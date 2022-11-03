UDD shunts out senior BBMP officials in major reshuffle  

The Urban Development Department (UDD) shunted out senior officials at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
The department’s order said Vinayak Sugoor, chief engineer of Bangalore Smart City Limited (BenSCL), has been posted as chief engineer of the BBMP’s stormwater drain department.
Praveen Lingaiah, superintendent engineer of Mahadevapura Zone, has been given additional charge of the BBMP’s projects (central) department.
M Lokesh, who was heading the projects’ cell and the stormwater drain department, has been appointed as chief engineer of Dasarahalli Zone.
Despite extensive discussions among BBMP insiders on the sudden transfer, the real reason is not known.
Lokesh was in charge of the controversial Sivananda flyover construction and headed the SWD department when Bengaluru witnessed one of the worst floods to have hit the city.
