Udupi video row: Karnataka BJP worker arrested for tweet against Siddaramaiah, released on bail

A Tumakuru-based BJP worker was on Friday arrested, and released on bail a few hours later, over a tweet in connection with the Udupi college washroom incident.

Shakunthala H S tweeted abusive content about the family of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while slamming the Congress party’s position on the Udupi incident. Her tweet was in response to a tweet from the official handle of the Karnataka Congress that equated the three girls’ act – of placing a camera in the washroom – to a prank. The Congress’ tweet also panned the BJP for giving the incident a communal colour.

Shakunthala responded by retweeting it and asking if the Congress would have the same position if the CM’s daughter-in-law or wife were at the receiving end.

A Congress worker, Hanumanthraya, filed a complaint against Shakunthala on Thursday at the High Grounds Police Station, for using abusive language against members of the CM’s family. An FIR was registered under Section 509 of the IPC (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Police arrested Shakunthala on Friday morning. She was released after she secured bail, at 3 pm.

Yuva Morcha men detained

In Bengaluru, 14 BJP Yuva Morcha office-bearers were on Thursday detained for protesting against the video, near the Sadashiva Nagar residence of Home Minister G Parameshwara. They were later released, after a warning. The men had allegedly tried to jump the barricades installed in front of the minister’s house.

The protesters criticised Parameshwara for backing the girls who allegedly shot the washroom video.

The functionaries detained are Prashanth (33), BJP Yuva Morcha president, Bengaluru North division, Naveen (33), Prashanth (31), Abhilash (45), Vasanth (34), Yatish (34), Pruthvi (25), Vijay (34), Bhuvan Kumar (34), Ramesh (35), Yashaswi (25), Yatheen (31), Satish (32), and Shiva Prasad (24).

A police officer told DH that the men were released after being “strictly warned” against involving in unlawful activities.

Sadashiva Nagar Police filed an FIR under IPC sections 143 and 149 which punish unlawful assembly, and Section 103 of the Karnataka Police Act (1963).