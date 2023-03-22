Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour

On the eve of Ugadi, the city’s markets were abuzz with thousands making last-minute purchases on Tuesday.

The festival, marking the Hindu lunar year, is celebrated by distributing bevu bella, a mix of neem and jaggery, among families and friends as a symbol of the importance of remaining balanced in the face of life’s ups and downs.

Shoppers flooded textile stores, jewellery showrooms, and flower markets. Sharp price hike did not deter brisk business at the flower markets. “We did good business, and this is the first time after the Covid lull,” said Ismail Sait, a trader at Russell Market.

Streets came alive with the vibrant colors and scents of mangoes and neem leaves in several areas. The markets in KR Market, Yeshwantpur, Gandhi Bazaar, Malleswaram, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Vijayanagar, Madiwala, KR Puram, Yelahanka, and Kengeri saw a surge of customers eager to purchase the seasonal goods.

“The festival demand for flowers has soared. Rose, jasmine, crossandra and chrysanthemum prices have seen a sharp rise,” flower merchants Ganga and Narayan from KR Market said. “Crossandra costs Rs 1,200 per kg, jasmine Rs 800 per kg, and chrysanthemum and rose Rs 240 per kg.”

Ugadi is a two-day festival that kicks off with people feasting on sweet dishes on the first day. The celebration continues on day 2 with ‘hosa todaku’, marked by a sumptuous non-vegetarian feast. While meat prices have soared during this season, some veggie prices have remained stable, local vegetable vendor Puttamma said.