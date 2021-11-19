Ulsoor building collapses due to heavy rain, occupants evacuated safely

A residential building in Bengaluru's Ulsoor locality collapsed early Friday after rains pounded the city the day before. All four residents of the building were safely evacuated before it collapsed, BBMP officials said.

While the Bengaluru City Police and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials are assessing the damage, residents of the area told DH three vehicles were damaged. A 50-year-old and a three-member family were occupants of the building.

Shankar, a resident, said that BBMP officials neither inspected nor did they warn them about the collapse of the building. "There were no signs of building collapse earlier. This was a sudden shock for us," he said. “We have left all our appliances and daily-use items inside the building. We hope the BBMP officials allow us to collect some of our belongings lying beneath the debris."

BBMP officials are contemplating whether the residents in the adjoining buildings need to be evacuated before commencing the debris clearing work.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: