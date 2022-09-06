Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal rescued on tractor as floods sumberge Bengaluru

As roads remained waterlogged as residents marooned across India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, people were being 'rescued' from flooded areas in boats, trucks and tractors.

Unacademy co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal tweeted a video of himself, his family and his dog being rescued on a tractor from his neighbourhood.

"Things are bad. Please take care," Gaurav Munjal said on Twitter.

Family and my Pet Albus has been evacuated on a Tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help. pic.twitter.com/MYnGgyvfx0 — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) September 6, 2022

With city streets submerged and traffic in chaos, many companies asked staff to work from home.

Meanwhile the Chief minister blamed "unprecedented" rains and the maladministration by previous Congress governments for the city's situation.

The CM said he had given himself a challenge to tackle Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure. “Our officers, engineers, workers and SDRF teams are working 24/7. We’ve cleared lots of encroachments and will continue to do so,” Bommai said. “I've given Rs 1500 crore for stormwater drains. I've given another Rs 300 crore to remove encroachments and build pucca structures on rajakaluves so that, in future, there will be no impediment or bottlenecks in the flow of water,” he said.