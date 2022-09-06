Unacademy CEO rescued on tractor amid B'luru floods

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal rescued on tractor as floods sumberge Bengaluru

With city streets submerged and traffic in chaos, many companies asked staff to work from home

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 06 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 15:22 ist
Credit: Twitter/@gauravmunjal

As roads remained waterlogged as residents marooned across India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, people were being 'rescued' from flooded areas in boats, trucks and tractors.

Unacademy co-founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal tweeted a video of himself, his family and his dog being rescued on a tractor from his neighbourhood.

Read | Parts of Bengaluru still inundated after rains batter city

"Things are bad. Please take care," Gaurav Munjal said on Twitter.

With city streets submerged and traffic in chaos, many companies asked staff to work from home.

Meanwhile the Chief minister blamed "unprecedented" rains and the maladministration by previous Congress governments for the city's situation.

Read | Bommai blames Congress 'maladministration' for Bengaluru rain woes

The CM said he had given himself a challenge to tackle Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure. “Our officers, engineers, workers and SDRF teams are working 24/7. We’ve cleared lots of encroachments and will continue to do so,” Bommai said. “I've given Rs 1500 crore for stormwater drains. I've given another Rs 300 crore to remove encroachments and build pucca structures on rajakaluves so that, in future, there will be no impediment or bottlenecks in the flow of water,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Flood
Unacademy
rains
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Colin Farrell gets 13-minute standing ovation at Venice

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dubai has some of the best food in the world

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Dream job: The Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

Traffic situation near Ecospace remains very difficult

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

With rain sinking roads, B'luru techies cram into buses

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

Elephant calf strays into school, reunited with mother

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

DH Toon | Rains drown India's Silicon Valley

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

Beekeeping a new buzz for entrepreneurs

 