Union Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A, 2B

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A and phase 2B, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

While the rail project pase 2A is between Central Silk Board Junction to K R Puram, phase 2B is between K R Puram to the airport via Hebbal Junction. The total length of the project is 58.19 km.

The total completion cost of the project is Rs 14,788.101 crore.