Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A, 2B approved

Union Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A, 2B

The total completion cost of the project is Rs 14,788.101 crore

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 20 2021, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 16:16 ist
While the rail project pase 2A is between Central Silk Board Junction to K R Puram, phase 2B is between K R Puram to the airport via Hebbal Junction. Credit: DH File Photo

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A and phase 2B, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.

While the rail project pase 2A is between Central Silk Board Junction to K R Puram, phase 2B is between K R Puram to the airport via Hebbal Junction. The total length of the project is 58.19 km.

The total completion cost of the project is Rs 14,788.101 crore.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Metro Phase 2
Piyush Goyal
Karnataka
metro

What's Brewing

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

The climate pledges of the world's top emitters

The climate pledges of the world's top emitters

Climate change stirs ghosts of America's toxic past

Climate change stirs ghosts of America's toxic past

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

DH Toon | Will Delhi lockdown stop PM from campaigning?

DH Toon | Will Delhi lockdown stop PM from campaigning?

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

 