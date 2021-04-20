Union Cabinet approves Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A, 2B

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Bangalore Metro Rail Project phase 2A and phase 2B, Union minister Piyush Goyal said.
While the rail project pase 2A is between Central Silk Board Junction to K R Puram, phase 2B is between K R Puram to the airport via Hebbal Junction. The total length of the project is 58.19 km.
The total completion cost of the project is Rs 14,788.101 crore.
Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls
Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna
'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'
The climate pledges of the world's top emitters
Climate change stirs ghosts of America's toxic past
'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'
DH Toon | Will Delhi lockdown stop PM from campaigning?
Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars