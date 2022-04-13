Union minister seeks action plan to protect city lakes

Union minister seeks action plan to develop, protect three city lakes

Currently, a citizens’ committee is monitoring the lake’s rejuvenation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 13 2022, 00:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 02:57 ist

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has asked the BBMP to submit an action plan within this month on rejuvenating and protecting three city lakes: Kempambudhi, Gubbalala, and Mestripalya. 

Chandrashekar, a Rajya Sabha MP from Bengaluru, visited the three waterbodies on Tuesday as part of the central government initiative to create 75 ‘Amrit Sarovars’, or ponds, in each district of the country to coincide with the platinum jubilee of Indian independence. 

While the three lakes are by and large in good shape, Chandrashekar has been pushing for upgrading them as ‘Amrit Sarovars’ before the monsoon, a source said. 

Each lake has different requirements. 

Gubbalala Lake, located off Kanakapura Road in southern Bengaluru, has been recently developed by the BBMP, which cleared debris and encroachments from it, and constructed embankments and a pathway. The lake, however, lacks a sewage-treatment plant to filter the water streaming in through the stormwater drains. 

Mestripalya Lake, in Koramangala, was under dispute for a long time with the BDA itself encroaching upon 6.21 acres of the total 16.4 acres of the lakebed and allotting sites formed on it to six legislators. 

Currently, a citizens’ committee is monitoring the lake’s rejuvenation. The lake needs proper fencing and the clearing of the catchment area, drainage network, and water canals. 

Kempambudhi Lake, located in Chamarajpet, has been developed as a tourist spot by the BBMP but many residents say it still faces encroachments. Chandrashekar has suggested redeveloping a deer park adjacent to the waterbody. 

MLAs M Krishnappa, Uday Garudachar and Ravi Subramanya, BBMP officials and experts were present during the visit, according to a news release.

