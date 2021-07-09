Unlock effect: Bengaluru registers 90% spike in air pollution

Tying the city’s air pollution to fossil fuel combustion, a new satellite data analysis by Greenpeace has shown a 90% spike in nitrogen dioxide in Bengaluru, while Delhi and Chennai fared worse.

In the latest report, ‘Behind the Smokescreen’ released on Wednesday, Greenpeace researchers have analysed air pollution data for April from eight cities and compared it with the corresponding period last year.

Like many other states, Karnataka was under a tight lockdown in April 2020, while the government started imposing restrictions on April 23 this year. Data for a 10-km radius of Bengaluru measured in Dobson Units (DU) showed that the nitrogen dioxide concentration went up from 0.085 in April 2020 to 0.161 to April 2021, a staggering 89.41% spike.

Nitrogen dioxide, mainly generated by the burning of fossil fuel in vehicles, power generation and industries, is known to cause serious respiratory-related ailments, including asthma. It also reacts with chemicals in the atmosphere to form particulate matter. Last year, Greenpeace had said in another study that air pollution killed 12,000 people in Bengaluru.

“There is growing evidence that polluted cities suffer disproportionately more coronavirus cases,” the study said, noting that increased economic activity is still dependent on the burning of coal, oil and gas and consequently coupled with the emission of toxic gases in many cities.

The observed data showed that in Delhi, the increase of nitrogen dioxide levels during this period was 125%, followed by Chennai (94%), Bengaluru (90%), Hyderabad (69%), Mumbai (52%), Jaipur (47%), Lucknow (32%) and Kolkata (11%).

“The disruption caused by the pandemic is a case for transition to cleaner, equitable and sustainable decentralised energy sources such as rooftop solar and clean and sustainable mobility. The recovery from the pandemic must not come at the expense of a return to previous levels of air pollution,” said Avinash Chanchal, senior climate campaigner, Greenpeace India.