Unlock unleashes chaos on Bengaluru streets

As the government eased restrictions under ‘Unlock 2.0’, people flooded the streets on Monday in Bengaluru and parts of the state. As the over 50-day lockdown ended, it was chaos in Bengaluru with people going about as if the pandemic had been eradicated. Bus stands, railway stations and markets were brimming with people and textile shops, jewellers seeing a huge rush.

By Monday noon, about 90% of shops in Chickpet and adjoining areas were brimming with customers not just from Bengaluru but also from the districts like Tumakuru, Ramanagara and Chikkaballapur. Traders at Chickpet told DH that there was a great demand for textile products, electrical goods and other essentials. The resumption of BMTC and Metro services brought in more customers.

“People were unable to shop for two months, except for essentials. The business was good, though not like it was earlier. We hope this will prevail in the coming days,” explained a trader from Chickpet. Sajjanraj Mehta, trade activist and ex-president of Karnataka Hosiery and Garment Association, said shop owners and workers were educated about Covid-19 protocols and they pledged to voluntarily watch customers’ behaviour.

As lakhs of people descended on the streets, several areas witnessed traffic gridlocks and slow-moving traffic for hours, especially the CBD and Airport Road. The Kempegowda Bus Terminus at Majestic saw a high density of travellers. With just a few buses plying, traffic controllers were struggling to control the crowds.

Though buses were supposed to ply with 50% capacity, in many buses, passengers had occupied all the seats even as conductors and officials pleaded with them to maintain social distance.

Jewellery merchants were a happy to see customers again, especially after missing out on most of the wedding season and Akshaya Tritiya this year. T A Sharavana, president of Karnataka Jewellers Association, said, “People are buying gold and silver jewellery as the wedding season is not fully over. We expect business to pick up in the upcoming weeks.”

Around 75% of jewellery shops were open on Monday and the rest were awaiting their staff to return from their hometowns. Gold and silver rates did not go up this time like they had after unlock last year. But the merchants say sales are still good. “Those who had scaled down weddings, are investing on jewellery now,” Sharavana added.