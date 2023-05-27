UPSC prelims: B'luru metro trains from 6 am on Sunday

UPSC prelims: B'luru metro trains to start from 6 am on May 28

The BMRCL decided to begin operations an hour earlier to make commute easy for the exam goers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 27 2023, 02:38 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 03:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

On Sunday, metro train services will commence at 6 am, instead of the regular starting time of 7 am, for the UPSC Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam being held in the city. 

Trains will begin at 6 am from all terminal stations at Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra, Silk Institute, KR Pura and Whitefield (Kadugodi), according to a press release by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday.

Also Read | UPSC contemplates criminal action against two candidates for claiming selection in civil services

The BMRCL decided to begin operations an hour earlier to make commute easy for the exam goers.

