UPSC prelims: B'luru metro trains to start from 6 am on May 28

On Sunday, metro train services will commence at 6 am, instead of the regular starting time of 7 am, for the UPSC Civil Service (Preliminary) Exam being held in the city.
Trains will begin at 6 am from all terminal stations at Baiyappanahalli, Kengeri, Nagasandra, Silk Institute, KR Pura and Whitefield (Kadugodi), according to a press release by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday.
The BMRCL decided to begin operations an hour earlier to make commute easy for the exam goers.
