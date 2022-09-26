Urbanisation ate away 88% of forest, 75% of waterbodies in Bengaluru: Expert

The city should reclaim its lost forests, drains, and lakes to avoid future flood crises, IISc expert T V Ramachandra has said.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Breakthrough Science Society here on Sunday, Ramachandra, coordinator at IISc’s Energy and Wetland Research, said Bengaluru has lost 88 per cent of its vegetation and 75 per cent of its waterbodies.

"Forest encroachment should be curtailed and the percentage of forest cover should be increased to 33 per cent. The government should reclaim them to avoid major problems in the future," he said.

Dr Srikanth Srirama, Scientist-B at ICMR-Vector Control Research Centre, said flooding and improper water drainage will lead to stagnation of water and may contribute to health issues. Besides vector-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya and dengue, skin diseases like eczema and ringworm as well as respiratory and psychological problems could occur due to floods.

Sanjana A, an activist from Fridays for Future, Karnataka, said climate change has already been affecting several parts of the state and the government must take quick action.