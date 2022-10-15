US auto tech firm Pi-Square opens centre in Bengaluru

US auto tech firm Pi-Square opens centre in Bengaluru

Karnataka IT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan opened the company’s office located at the Karle Town Centre in north Bengaluru

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru
  Oct 15 2022, 15:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

Michigan-headquartered automotive software firm Pi-Square Technologies has opened its India Tech Centre in Bengaluru. 

Karnataka IT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan opened the company’s office located at the Karle Town Centre in north Bengaluru. 

The Pi-Square India Tech Centre will focus on innovative product development and embedded engineering services for global automotive and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) giants, including Fortune 500 companies.

The Bengaluru facility has an automotive lab and R&D centre. More than 120 engineers will be working at the India Tech Centre initially and the number will go up to 1,000 over the next two years.

“Bengaluru houses more than 400 R&D centres in various technologies. We’re glad that Pi-Square Technologies is opening its automotive tech centre in Bengaluru,” Narayan said in a statement, adding that the city’s tag as India’s technology and R&D capital has been endorsed yet again. “With cars becoming increasingly software-driven, the Silicon Valley of India will play a major role in the global automotive industry in the years to come.”

“The India Tech Centre - Bengaluru is an important part of our growth strategy,” Pi-Square Group President Sarat Kothapalli said. 

“The opening of Pi-Square’s India Tech Centre is a major step towards realising our goal of advancement in product innovation, and value-based capacity development for delivering excellence,” Pi-Square India CEO Srinivas Raju said.

Bengaluru
Karnataka News
Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan

