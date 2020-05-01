US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lauds Bengaluru musician for coronavirus relief work

Musician and social entrepreneur Arun Sivag has got a pat on the back from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Sivag's role in distributing food and other essentials to those distressed by the lockdown in Bengaluru has got him the praise.

The musician recently joined volunteers of the SCEAD Foundation and Rangarashmi Foundation to distribute food, essentials and medicines to people affected by the lockdown in the city. Pompeo lauded him, retweeting a tweet by the United States Consulate in

Chennai.

“#ExchangeAlumni getting it done in #India. @sivagarun, your humanitarian spirit and service inspires us all,” tweeted Pompeo.

The US State Department runs an exchange programme — sending out US citizens to foreign countries and taking in citizens of other nations to the US on cultural, educational or professional exchanges. Sivag, a percussionist, is an alumnus of the programme.

Gesture appreciated

The US Consulate in Chennai first tweeted about his role in distributing essentials to the poor in Bengaluru.

“We thank @exchangealumni @SivagArun founder Globalkulture for his service to ppl affected by #COVID19!This April he assisted #SCEADFoundation & #RagarashmiFoundation w/distributing 12,000kg of food, essential supplies & medicines to vulnerable communities in Bengaluru @1beatmusic,” it posted on Twitter, along with pictures of Sivag and other volunteers distributing food and other essentials.